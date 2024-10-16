Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Grows By 17.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in EHang by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EHang by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in EHang by 288.4% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of EHang by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EH shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHang Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EHang stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 908,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. EHang has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

