Northamber (LON:NAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.43), with a volume of 27601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

Northamber Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,694.00 and a beta of -0.10.

About Northamber

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

