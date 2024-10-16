EQTEC (LON:EQT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 1455634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

EQTEC Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.34.

About EQTEC

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary advanced gasification technology that generates green energy from municipal, agricultural and industrial waste, biomass, and plastics in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Technology Sales and Power Generation.

See Also

