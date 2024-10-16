Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $11.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $901.40. 218,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,678. The company has a market capitalization of $856.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $916.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

