McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 179,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.94. 673,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.80.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

