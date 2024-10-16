CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $922,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.37.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $554.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

