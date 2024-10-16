Applied Capital LLC FL Sells 20 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Applied Capital LLC FL reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

SPGI opened at $528.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.42. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Bank of America upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.