GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Decreased by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC reduced its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $268.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.99. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

