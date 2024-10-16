Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.05. 111,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,813. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.20. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

