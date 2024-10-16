Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
INOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 78,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Innodata has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $499.15 million, a P/E ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 2.31.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
