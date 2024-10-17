Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Rises By 15.2%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Gogoro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGROW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077. Gogoro has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Gogoro Company Profile
