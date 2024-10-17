BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Insider Purchases £36,382.50 in Stock

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Hatem Dowidar bought 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £36,382.50 ($47,509.14).

Hatem Dowidar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Hatem Dowidar bought 250 shares of BlackRock Frontiers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £367.50 ($479.89).

Shares of LON:BRFI opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Thursday. BlackRock Frontiers has a 1-year low of GBX 131.32 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.90 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £279.26 million, a PE ratio of 491.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.06.

About BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

