United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Purchases £185.04 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Louise Beardmore bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,028 ($13.42) per share, with a total value of £185.04 ($241.63).

Louise Beardmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 19th, Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.82), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($117,032.10).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Louise Beardmore bought 17 shares of United Utilities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,069 ($13.96) per share, with a total value of £181.73 ($237.31).

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

UU opened at GBX 1,106 ($14.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,642.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,029.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.