Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

