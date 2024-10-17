Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.