Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million.

Bank First Trading Up 3.1 %

Bank First stock opened at $94.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $948.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30. Bank First has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

