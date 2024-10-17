ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BIB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.20. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $69.56.
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.
