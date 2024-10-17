Dynex (DNX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $36.43 Million

Dynex (DNX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $36.43 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynex coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynex has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex launched on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,610,632 coins and its circulating supply is 96,612,419 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,596,647.33959605. The last known price of Dynex is 0.38954432 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,382,496.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

