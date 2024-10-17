Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.18 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 4.9 %
Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $106.62. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.
