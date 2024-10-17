Band Protocol (BAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.63 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $167.63 million and $3.37 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Band Protocol was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 152,196,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,196,409 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

