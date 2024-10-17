Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Announces Earnings Results

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.