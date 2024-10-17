First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2456 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $9,204,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

