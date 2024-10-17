First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2456 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
