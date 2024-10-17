Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 66,314 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 66,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,749.29 ($56,878.72).
Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White bought 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($140,764.74).
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,100.00 ($92,684.56).
- On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$716,581.33 ($480,927.07).
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,380.00 ($55,288.59).
Coventry Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Coventry Group Increases Dividend
About Coventry Group
Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.
