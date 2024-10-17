NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on November 15th

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
NNN REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.
NNN REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
NNN opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT
In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NNN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
