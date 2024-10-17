Citigroup (NYSE:C) Issues Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.6 %

C stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.