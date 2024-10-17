Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 406,700 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 437,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.
About Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
