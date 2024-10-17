Drift Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.68 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Drift token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drift has a total market capitalization of $102.93 million and $11.68 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drift has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Drift Profile

Drift launched on November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,178,238 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 238,178,238.719937 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.45323185 USD and is down -7.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,102,011.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

