CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a market cap of £372,500.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.41.

In related news, insider James Keyes sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.59), for a total value of £2,805 ($3,662.84). Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

