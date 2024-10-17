Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 896,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 692.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in FOX by 267.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Trading Up 0.8 %

FOX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 1,519,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,659. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. FOX has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

