Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 33,311 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $985.35 million, a P/E ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blue Group stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Free Report ) by 1,640.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770,550 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Global Blue Group worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

