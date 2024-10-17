TrueFi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.93 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $97.93 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00249865 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,172,297 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,172,296.9052753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07835528 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $5,459,255.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

