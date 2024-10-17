Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $419.25. The stock had a trading volume of 224,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,314. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

