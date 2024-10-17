Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $216,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 49,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,702,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $612.78 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $614.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

