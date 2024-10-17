Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $80,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 193,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,708.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.02. 3,790,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

