Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $246,150.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $246,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,897,405.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 298,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $51.80.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 301,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intapp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 58.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

