Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 16720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.39.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $3,109,699. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,788,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,055,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.