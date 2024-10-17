BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Lifted by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for 2.3% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.57% of BWX Technologies worth $56,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

