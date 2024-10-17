Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alcoa Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.42.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
