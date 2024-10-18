Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.61. 441,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,887. The company has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.76 and a 1-year high of $403.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

