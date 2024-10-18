Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $175.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $484.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.15.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

