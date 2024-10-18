Addison Capital Co Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $193.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

