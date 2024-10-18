Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 1,374 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
IJR opened at $118.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
