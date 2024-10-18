Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is M3 Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. M3 Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.40. 255,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,254. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.