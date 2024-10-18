Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 142.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after purchasing an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

