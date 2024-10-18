Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Reduced by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 373,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

GOOG opened at $164.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

