Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 891.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 366,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $83.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

