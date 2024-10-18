Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.52. 37,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,228. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

