Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 707,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 424,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,106,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

