Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after buying an additional 2,996,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

