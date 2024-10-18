Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,287 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 458,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.41. 585,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,350. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.92 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

